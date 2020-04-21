Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the number of cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock County has risen by 15 patients with another four deaths.
- The total number of cases in Lubbock County is now at 445 with 36 total deaths.
- Only 29 people are hospitalized and two people are still awaiting results.
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a crash between a pickup truck and a Greyhound bus where one person died.
- DPS has identified 16-year-old Ryan Soliz of Ralls as the boy who died in this crash.
- Investigators say Soliz pulled out in front of the bus at a highway intersection. No one on the bus was injured.
Oil futures are back into the positives after going into the negatives in a historic plunge on Monday.
- Prices have risen for West Texas Intermediate oil company. That brought the price to more than $1 at one point, but it has since dropped down back to negative $7.
- Futures contracts are much healthier for June, selling at about $22 per barrel.
South Korea and China are casting doubt on a report that says North Korea’s leader Kim Jung Un is gravely ill.
- That report began to surface from a South Korean specialty website Monday night.
- South Korea’s president says there is no unusual signs coming from the North that indicate Kim is sick.
