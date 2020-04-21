Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

16-year-old dead after crash in Ralls, cases of Lubbock COVID increases by 15, oil futures up in international markets

Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | April 21, 2020 at 6:14 AM CDT - Updated April 21 at 6:34 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the number of cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock County has risen by 15 patients with another four deaths.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a crash between a pickup truck and a Greyhound bus where one person died.

  • DPS has identified 16-year-old Ryan Soliz of Ralls as the boy who died in this crash.
  • Investigators say Soliz pulled out in front of the bus at a highway intersection. No one on the bus was injured.
  • Read more here: 1 killed in crash involving Greyhound, pickup in Ralls

Oil futures are back into the positives after going into the negatives in a historic plunge on Monday.

  • Prices have risen for West Texas Intermediate oil company. That brought the price to more than $1 at one point, but it has since dropped down back to negative $7.
  • Futures contracts are much healthier for June, selling at about $22 per barrel.
  • Read more here: World shares skid after oil prices plunge below zero

South Korea and China are casting doubt on a report that says North Korea’s leader Kim Jung Un is gravely ill.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.