Four arrested after Lubbock Police respond to early Tuesday shots fired call

**From Lubbock Police**
(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police officers responded to a shots fired call on April 21 around 12:23 a.m. in the 2900 block of East Baylor Street which resulted in four arrests.
The caller stated there was a large group of individuals in the area when an altercation occurred and shots were fired. The DPS helicopter was in the area and noticed a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
An LPD officer attempted to stop the suspects in the 2900 block of East 7th Street, but the two suspects fled inside a residence.
The officer followed the suspects inside the residence, and was able to arrest the two suspects from the vehicle and two suspects he located inside the residence. While conducting a sweep of the residence for other occupants, the officer saw a stolen gun, narcotics and paraphernalia. A search warrant was obtained and additional evidence associated with the trafficking of narcotics was located.
The four individuals arrested were:
Kenaris Jackson, 24
- Possession of Stolen Firearm,
- Possession of Marijuana,
- Evading Arrest
Dante Willard, 22
- Possession of Stolen Firearm,
- Possession of Marijuana,
- Evading Arrest
Bernadette Cooper, 51
- Possession of Stolen Firearm,
- Possession of Marijuana,
- Outstanding warrant
Gregory Murray, 55
- Possession of Stolen Firearm,
- Possession of Marijuana,
- Outstanding warrant
