Four arrested after Lubbock Police respond to early Tuesday shots fired call

Kenaris Jackson, 24, Dante Willard, 22, Bernadette Cooper, 51, Gregory Murray, 55
April 21, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 5:07 PM

**From Lubbock Police**

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police officers responded to a shots fired call on April 21 around 12:23 a.m. in the 2900 block of East Baylor Street which resulted in four arrests.

The caller stated there was a large group of individuals in the area when an altercation occurred and shots were fired. The DPS helicopter was in the area and noticed a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

An LPD officer attempted to stop the suspects in the 2900 block of East 7th Street, but the two suspects fled inside a residence.

The officer followed the suspects inside the residence, and was able to arrest the two suspects from the vehicle and two suspects he located inside the residence. While conducting a sweep of the residence for other occupants, the officer saw a stolen gun, narcotics and paraphernalia. A search warrant was obtained and additional evidence associated with the trafficking of narcotics was located.

The four individuals arrested were:

Kenaris Jackson, 24

  • Possession of Stolen Firearm,
  • Possession of Marijuana,
  • Evading Arrest
Kenaris Jermon Jackson, 23, of Lubbock. Bonds set at $4,250
Dante Willard, 22

  • Possession of Stolen Firearm,
  • Possession of Marijuana,
  • Evading Arrest
Dante Devon Willard, 22, of Lubbock – no bonds
Bernadette Cooper, 51

  • Possession of Stolen Firearm,
  • Possession of Marijuana,
  • Outstanding warrant
Bernadette Cooper, 51, of Lubbock bonds at $3,250
​​Gregory Murray, 55

  • Possession of Stolen Firearm,
  • Possession of Marijuana,
  • Outstanding warrant
Gregory Reynold Murray, 55, of Lubbock Bonds at $3,250
