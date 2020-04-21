Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers donate $100,000 to area food banks

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers have donated $100,000 to area food banks Tuesday morning. That donation includes $20,000 donated to South Plains Food Bank in Lubbock. The South Plains Food Bank’s stated mission is “to alleviate hunger and give hope to the hungry.”
"As a personal injury law firm, what we do is help people who are in a crisis," said Kevin Glasheen, senior partner at Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers. "In this case, that crisis isn't an injury, but instead a need for food."
The South Plains Food Bank is always in need of donations, but now more so than ever.
"We greatly appreciate the generosity of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman," said Lyn Garcia of the South Plains Food Bank. "This donation will go a long way to helping feed those in need."
In addition to the $20,000 donation to the South Plains Food Bank, the law firm of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman also donated $20,000 to West Texas Food Bank in Odessa, Texas; $20,000 to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank in El Paso, Texas; $20,000 to Roadrunner Food Bank which operates in Albuquerque and Las Cruces, New Mexico; and $20,000 to benefit the Jemez Pueblo in New Mexico.
"We have had a lot of success representing families across the region in catastrophic injury and death cases, so we are able to help," said Glasheen.
