KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sally

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sally, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Sally is a 3-year-old black and white pit who has been with LAS for nine months.
She has been adopted on two separate occasions but was returned, through no fault of her own. She is a sweetheart who loves to snuggle.
Sally’s adoption fees for Tuesday, April 21, have been waived.
Anyone interested is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mamame
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.