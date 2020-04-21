Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man who killed one Texas police officer and wounded two others before killing himself was waiting in body armor to ambush them when they entered his home. Bob Klett, the interim police chief of San Marcos, northeast of San Antonio, said Sunday that the officers were responding to a 911 call about a man in the home who had hit his wife and threatened other family members. He says there was nothing that the three officers could have done to avoid the gunfire. He says 31-year-old Officer Justin Putnam died at the scene and the two wounded officers remained hospitalized Sunday in critical but stable condition.