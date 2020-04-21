LP&L votes to lower rates for summer months

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a unanimous vote by the Electric Utility Board, the governing board for Lubbock Power & Light, the Power Cost Recovery Factor (PCRF) rate was lowered by approximately 6.4 percent during its regular monthly meeting via Zoom.
The Power Cost Recovery Factor (PCRF), which is the largest portion of the bill, makes up approximately 70 percent of customers’ electric bill. The PCRF is the wholesale cost of electricity, passed through to customers with no markup.
The lower rate will be effective June 1. Reducing the PCRF does not require approval by the city council.
Average consumption by consumers triples from May to July. In the past this rate has been increased during the summer months due to increased demand driving up the cost LP&L pays for power. The last two years, however the rate has stayed the same, and this year the EUB has reversed that trend by lowering the base rate.
CFO Andy Burcham said due to low natural gas prices and new and favorable contracts they are able to lower the PCRF rate again to reduce energy costs for June, July, August and September. Represents $6.9 million in savings to consumers and a 6.4 percent reduction for the average customer. The average customer will see a savings of approximately $8/month for the four summer months.
