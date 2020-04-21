One killed in crash involving Greyhound, pickup in Ralls

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash involving a Greyhound bus and a pickup truck outside Ralls, where one person has died.
DPS says the crash happened on US-62/82 near the Ralls Cemetery, around 10 p.m., Monday night.
DPS confirmed the driver of the pickup died in the crash, his identity has not yet been released.
The bus driver and passengers were not injured.
Officials will be closing both west and eastbound lanes of US-62/82 Tuesday morning for investigation.
