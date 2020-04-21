Our local storm risk

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Several weather features will work in tandem to support a few storms late today, more likely tonight, in the KCBD viewing area. The areas most likely to experience a storm, if any, are the northern and eastern counties of the viewing area.
The atmosphere is expected to be capped through the evening, meaning it will be difficult for potential storms to grow vertically. However, any storm that does manage to break through the cap will likely be severe. The main threat will be large hail with a secondary threat of high winds. However, any single storm may produce both modes of severe weather.
Watch for the video which I’ll post here by 9 AM. It will include our latest RainCast and StormCast graphics - visuals of the when and where of our rain and storm chances.
Low clouds once again blanket much of the KCBD viewing area this morning. Areas of fog, drizzle, and low visibility are possible through the morning.
Sunshine once again will return this afternoon. Winds will remain on the light side (other than storm winds mentioned earlier). Temperatures will peak in the upper 70s in the northern KCBD viewing area to the mid-80s in the south.
A slight chance of storms/rain continues through Wednesday. Rain chances will be greatest north of Lubbock, slim near Lubbock, and near zero south of Lubbock. Tomorrow otherwise may begin cloudy and foggy but overall will be partly cloudy and windy.
An elevated wildfire danger is likely tomorrow. Avoid outdoor activities which involve open flames (a fire in a grill in good condition is okay) or might generate sparks.
Cooler weather will arrive late in the week, but much warmer weather highlights next week's forecast. You can check it out here on our Weather Page and, of course, in our free KCBD weather app (available in your game/app store).
The earliest 100 degree temperature in Lubbock's record is the 100° on April 16, 1925.
Lubbock's high yesterday was 80°, three degrees above the average high for the date. The April 20 record high is 93° (1925).
Lubbock's low this morning (unofficial) was 50°. Lubbock’s April 21 average low is 48° and the high 77°. The record low is 28° (1918) and the record high 98° (1965 and 1989).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:23 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:08 AM CDT.
