Slight chance of storms northeast of Lubbock tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -We can expect a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms across the South Plains tonight.
This favors areas north and east of Lubbock towards Matador, Paducah and Silverton.
Storms may develop along a dry line and passing disturbance.
If storms develop, they may become severe with hail and strong wind gusts.
The best chance of storms will remain north of our area across the Texas Panhandle.
Meanwhile, we can expect a few clouds locally.
Lows drop into the lower and middle 50’s for the immediate Lubbock area.
Winds become west after midnight and become gusty up to 15 to 20 mph.
Sunny skies are in the forecast Wednesday.
It looks gusty and mild with highs in the middle to upper 70’s.
Northwest winds average 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible Wednesday.
Look for cooler overnight lows in the 40’s Wednesday night.
Lower to middle 80’s are expected Thursday under sunny skies.
