StarCare Specialty Health system launches COVID-19 Mental Health Hotline

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - StarCare Specialty Health System is providing a COVID-19 mental health hotline to provide resources and assist Lubbock and surrounding communities in responding to the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.
A release from StarCare Specialty Health System, the state-dedicated mental health authority for five counties on the South Plains, says community members are encouraged to text “StarCare” to 67634 for COVID information or to call and speak with a qualified mental health professional.
StarCare says people can call their COVID-19 Hotline at (806) 740- 1450. This line is answered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
According to StarCare, this hotline will be available through May.
“As part of the Texans Recovering Together effort, the hotline aims to connect people with COVID related information and resources,” Kaley Daniel, corporate communications director, said, “whether they have questions about local testing site locations or need someone to talk to about feeling anxious from the challenges of the pandemic.”
The release states, “this hotline is one way StarCare provides access to a diverse array of specialty healthcare services that support and empower people as valued members of the community – a community where all people have hope and the opportunity to achieve their full potential for health and wellbeing.”
StarCare Specialty Health System serves more than 8,000 individuals in Cochran, Crosby, Hockley, Lubbock and Lynn counties.
