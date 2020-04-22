Albertsons commits $50 million to hunger relief

"This time of extraordinary need demands an unprecedented response," said President and CEO Vivek Sankaran. "The basic needs of many of our neighbors have been threatened like never before. With a strong presence in more than 2,200 communities, we are committing an additional $50 million to help ensure that people in our neighborhoods have access to the healthy food they need. We are hopeful that more companies will join us and use our broad hunger relief network to distribute help locally, where it is needed most."