Buddy Holly Hall construction halted after subcontractor tests positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Late Tuesday afternoon Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association officials were notified that a subcontractor at The Buddy Holly Hall tested positive for COVID-19.
Michelle Stephens, LEPAA Executive Director said immediately after they were notified, the construction site was shut down and will be shut down through Monday, April 27.
“LEPAA and Lee Lewis Construction, Inc., are working with the City of Lubbock Health Department and city officials to determine appropriate safety measures needed before resuming construction work. Our number one priority is the safety and health of the men and women working at The Buddy Holly Hall, and we will do everything possible to ensure a safe work environment and prevent further spread of the Coronavirus,” Stephens said in a statement sent to KCBD.
“We ask that the community joins us in keeping The Buddy Holly Hall construction team members and families in your prayers.”
Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is 220,000 square feet and will include a 2,200 seat theater and 6,000 square foot multipurpose space.
The hall is set to open in August 2020.
