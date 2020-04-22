Caprock Foundation to raise funds for South Plains Food Bank

**Press Release from the Caprock Foundation**
Lubbock, TX. – April 21, 2020 – Caprock Foundation announced via Facebook on Friday that they would be raising money to help the South Plains Food Bank. The Caprock Foundation has given over $100,000 in grants to other local nonprofits throughout the South Plains as well as over $20,000 in scholarships for local high school students since it was founded in 1997.
The Caprock Foundation hosts two annual events each year to fundraise for the scholarships and grants. The golf tournament which benefits local area high school students has been postponed until the fall. The Gala Latina has been cancelled this year.
In lieu of the Gala Latina, the Caprock Foundation has pledged to match funds donated up to $25,000 to give to the South Plains Food Bank. The South Plains Food Bank has seen a 50% increase in families need food assistance since the time WHO declared the pandemic. Most of the increase are also first-time recipients.
“We want to ensure families aren’t going to be hungry at night,” said Carlos Morales, Executive Vice President of the Board of Directors, for the Caprock Foundation. Many families have been helped but there are so many more that this initiative can reach.
The foundation invites people to donate via their links on the Caprock Foundation Facebook page as well as on their website at www.caprockfoundation.org.
