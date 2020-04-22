Covenant provides answers to common questions about COVID-19

5) The public should be wearing masks while out in public and should continue to practice social distancing. We encourage the community to follow the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines by wearing masks while out in public for essential services. The masks will not protect you from contracting the COVID-19 virus, but it will protect you from spreading the illness to others if you are infected and do not display any symptoms. Community members should continue to stay at home and practice social distancing while out for essential services.