COVID-19 response, face masks among topics during Wednesday’s City Council session

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council will host an emergency virtual work session and council meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday through Zoom.
The council will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Lubbock. Specifically, discussions will take place over the financial impact, response and operational adjustments that have come with the pandemic.
Mayor Dan Pope also said during a Monday news conference there will be talks over wearing face masks in public. However, there will be no actions taken during this work session.
The agenda and login information for the Zoom meeting can be found on the city’s website. A live stream of that meeting will also be available on the KCBD website and app.
