COVID-19 Takes Tahoka Man at Age 40

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As of today, April 21st, there have been 47 deaths blamed on COVID-19 across the South Plains.
But one this morning at UMC stands out because it doesn’t fit the high risk groups we have been accustomed to hearing in warnings from the CDC.
Mack Garza died this morning.
He was just 40 years old.
His wife, Andrea, says that other than high blood pressure, which was controlled by medication, he had no health issues. Andrea says she feels an overwhelming guilt that she filled in a few shifts as an aid at Whisperwood Nursing Home. She says they needed the help during the pandemic and she needed the money to make a car payment. But now she regrets working those shifts because she believes that is where she was exposed to coronavirus.
She came down with symptoms first and was quarantined at home. She says her only symptoms were a low grade fever, an earache and some dizziness for a week.
Then, Mack showed signs of the illness. She says he also had a low grade fever for a week. But last Thursday, he woke up with a cough that continued to get worse. By the next day, he was at UMC on a ventilator.
He turned out to be a good candidate for the new plasma therapy they are using at UMC on some critically ill COVID-19 patients. But, she says it took so long to get a match from San Antonio that Mack’s organs were already shutting down.
He died this morning, two weeks after showing his first symptoms.
Mack worked for the city of Tahoka and is remembered as kind, calm and soft spoken. In a news release issued by the city, they said he was always willing to work hard with a yes ma’am and a yes sir.
Mack leaves behind a wife, Andrea, and an older child, 2 in elementary school, and a grandbaby.
And his legacy to all of us is a reminder that COVID-19 is not to be taken lightly.
A go fund me account is being set up.
We’ll add that to this story when it becomes available.
