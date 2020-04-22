Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock has an additional 13 cases of COVID-19 which brings the county total to 458 cases.
- Of those cases, 286 of those cases are active and 134 people have recovered.
- Two additional deaths were also reported on Tuesday, which brings the total in Lubbock County to 38 people.
- Get the details here: COVID-19: 13 new cases reported Tuesday, 2 new deaths in Lubbock County
Lubbock Power & Light voted to lower the power-to-cost-recovery factor rate by 6.4 percent.
- The move will help customers save about $8 per month during the hot summer months.
- That change will take effect June 1.
- Read more here: LP&L votes to lower rates for summer months
President Donald Trump will sign an executive order today to temporarily ban immigration into the United States.
- The president says the move will help protect American jobs.
- Farm workers and health care workers are exempt.
- Read that story from The Associated Press here: Trump bars new immigration green cards, not temporary visas
The U.S. Senate passed a new coronaviurs relief bill.
- The package includes more money for the paycheck protection program, hospitals and coronavirus test kits.
- The House is set to vote on the bill tomorrow.
- Read that here: Congress set to pass $483B virus aid as Trump eyes next deal
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.