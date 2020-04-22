Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

13 new cases of COVID reported in Lubbock County, LP&L votes to reduce summer rates, Trump to halt immigration

By Michael Cantu | April 22, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 6:08 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock has an additional 13 cases of COVID-19 which brings the county total to 458 cases.

Lubbock Power & Light voted to lower the power-to-cost-recovery factor rate by 6.4 percent.

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order today to temporarily ban immigration into the United States.

The U.S. Senate passed a new coronaviurs relief bill.

