2 employees, 1 resident test positive for COVID-19 at Carillon Senior Living

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two employees at Carillon Senior Living have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Lubbock Health Director Katherine Wells and officials with Carillon.
“The health and safety of our employees and residents are our top priority; therefore, we enhanced our internal processes and protocols at the onset of this health crisis to better protect our community. We are supporting the affected employees and resident, who are currently in self-quarantine. Our hope is that our all three have a full and rapid recovery,” said Pamela Roddy, Executive Director of Carillon.
Carillon officials say they are increasing the frequency and rigor of cleaning and sanitizing common community areas, restricting visitors, canceling all large, on-site group social events and recreational activities, making the CDC’s COVID-19 prevention resources and recommendations available to all residents, screening all employees daily - including taking temperatures each time they enter the community, and are requiring all employees to wear masks and gloves while caring for residents.
Wells says they are investigating the three cases. There are no other residents who have tested positive at the facility.
Nursing homes continue to be the largest source of exposure to COVID-19 in the Lubbock area, with 218 cases as of April 21, 2020 at 4:45 p.m.
In late March, Southern Specialty Rehab & Nursing, Whisperwood, Heritage Oaks, and Lakeside Rehabilitation Center were all placed under quarantine orders. After being under quarantine orders for more than a month, Southern Specialty Rehab & Nursing was taken off the quarantine list. A case of COVID-19 at the Garrison Geriatric Education and Care Center, 3710 4th Street, believed to be from a transferred patient from Whisperwood.
The mandate from the Texas Governor Greg Abbott states all visitation to nursing homes is not allowed, to protect our most vulnerable citizens.
