Food stamp benefits increase $2B a month during coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – With more than 22 million Americans filing for unemployment since the pandemic started, emergency food benefit payouts have surged.
The allotments total nearly $2 billion a month, a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
That’s in addition to the $4.5 billion in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that were already being paid out each month.
SNAP benefits are paid out to households in all 50 states and three U.S. territories.
Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.