Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Some professional tennis players and coaches are having a hard time financially right now because of the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike their counterparts in team sports, they do not have regular salaries. Most tennis players need there to be tournaments so they can earn prize money. But the men's and women's tours have been suspended since early March and are going to be shuttered at least until mid-July. One player ranked in the top 200 told The Associated Press about the problems he is having while trying to apply for unemployment benefits at home in Texas.
UNDATED (AP) — There's plenty of room for debate over the best first-round pick in the history of the Dallas Cowboys. Would 1989 No. 1 overall choice Troy Aikman have been a three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback without Emmitt Smith? The NFL's all-time leading rusher was a mid-first round selection a year after Aikman. And don't forget 1988 first-rounder Michael Irvin, the receiver who rounded out “The Triplets.” Arguments also could be made for defensive tackles Bob Lilly and Randy White. The best late-round selection is much easier: Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach, a 10th-rounder in 1964.
UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Texans draft history is highlighted by the selection of defensive end J.J. Watt with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft. Watt has since become the best and most beloved player to be drafted by the team which began play in 2002. He's not only starred on the field, but his charity work in raising more than $41 million for Hurricane Harvey relief earned the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year also the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2017.