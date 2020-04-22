KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet June

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet June, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. June is a 3-year-old white and tan pit who has been with LAS for six weeks.
She is a calm and loving dog who has mastered the art of “puppy dog eyes.” She is fixed and up-to-date on her vaccines.
June’s adoption fees for Wednesday, April 22, have been waived.
Anyone interested is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sally
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.