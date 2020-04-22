Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Governor defends testing levels as Texas begins reopening
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott is renewing his defense of coronavirus monitoring in Texas as he moved toward relaxing social restrictions before the end of April. Texas which ranks near the bottom nationally in coronavirus testing throughout the crisis. But Abbott said Tuesday that the White House has told him Texas will have adequate testing as the state begins slowly reopening. Next Monday, Abbott intends to issue new statewide orders that will further loosen Texas’ lockdown beyond the reopening of state parks and letting retailers sell items curbside, which take effect this week.
MISSING BOATERS-TEXAS
Search ends in Texas bayou after no sign of anyone missing
BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended a search of a Texas bayou after receiving a distress call that a boat with seven people had taken on water late Monday. The Coast Guard said Tuesday that a search of the water found no sign of a boat or any people in Cedar Bayou near Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston. The agency says no missing persons reports were filed, so the search was suspended.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-EXECUTION-DRUGS
Doctors: Execution drugs could help COVID-19 patients
HOUSTON (AP) — A group of medical professionals is asking death penalty states for medications used both for lethal injections and to help coronavirus patients who are on ventilators. But a doctor who's behind the request and a death penalty expert says secrecy surrounding executions could hinder those efforts because they don't know what drugs states have. The letter was sent this month to corrections departments asking states with the death penalty to release drug stockpiles to health care facilities. Many medications used to sedate and immobilize people put on ventilators and to treat their pain are the same drugs that states use to put inmates to death.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUMP-IMMIGRATION
Trump bars new immigration green cards, not temporary visas
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced what he describes as a “temporary suspension of immigration into the United States.” But the executive order would bar only those seeking permanent residency, not temporary workers. Trump said Tuesday he would be placing a 60-day pause on the issuance of green cards in an effort to limit competition for jobs in a U.S. economy wrecked by the coronavirus. But he said there would be “certain exemptions," which staff members were still crafting Tuesday. It's a return to a divisive issue at a time of national crisis.
AP-US-EARTH-DAY-MISSED-OPPORTUNITIES
As Earth Day turns 50, green movement faces fresh challenges
BOSTON (AP) — Monumental challenges remain 50 years after the first Earth Day helped spur activism over air and water pollution and disappearing plants and animals. Black, brown and poor communities suffer disproportionately from ongoing contamination. Deforestation, habitat loss and overfishing have wreaked havoc on global biodiversity. And the existential threat of climate change looms larger than anything that came before. Environmental groups have long struggled to get lawmakers to act on climate change _ and to persuade the public to take it seriously. And now environmentalists fear rollbacks under President Donald Trump threaten some steps previously taken.
TV-MAGNOLIA NETWORK
Virus delays launch of Chip and Joanna Gaines' new network
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network will be blooming late because of the coronavirus crisis. The network’s planned October launch is being pushed back because of production delays related to the COVID-19 disease. A new debut date wasn’t immediately announced. The pandemic has brought most TV and film production to a standstill. Discovery Inc.’s DIY Network will be rebranded as the Magnolia Network when the joint venture with the Gaines' company Magnolia launches. To tide viewers over, the DIY Network will air a special Sunday previewing some of Magnolia Network’s series. Among them: “Family Dinner” and the England-based remodeling series “Bespoke Kitchens.”
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THREADGILL'S-CLOSES
Texas venue that launched Janis Joplin's career set to close
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas live-music venue where college student Janis Joplin launched her singing career will not be reopening after the coronavirus pandemic lifts. Owner Eddie Wilson said that he plans to sell the property on Austin’s North Lamar Boulevard that has been Threadgill’s for 87 years. The converted gas station is where Joplin, then a student at the University of Texas, performed in the 1960s. It was closed early this month after the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic and officials seated dining at restaurants was banned. The shutdown was to have been temporary, but Wilson made the shutdown permanent Monday.
AP-US-OIL-PRICES-Q&A
Q&A: Oil prices hit new lows as economic pain deepens
NEW YORK (AP) — A barrel of oil now costs less than a cheap bottle of wine. Oil tanks are filling up and producers are finding there’s nowhere to put the once-valuable commodity as global demand craters and prices sink to new lows. U.S. benchmark crude was trading around $6.50 a barrel Tuesday. That's more than 80% lower than the start of the year. The dizzying drop reflected stark suffering in the global economy that has left vastly diminished demand for oil. Some brokers were betting that storage would be more valuable than oil next month, leading some on Monday to pay potential buyers to take oil off their hands.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTION
Panel: Texas can ban medical abortions to fight coronavirus
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court says Texas can now ban medication abortions as part of the state's emergency effort to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans last week temporarily blocked the state's prohibition on medication abortions. But the same panel, in a 2-1 decision, said the state was within its rights to ban that and other abortion procedures as it sought to slow the use of masks, gowns and other protective medical gear.
BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Wearing masks, hikers hit trails as Texas starts reopening
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — State parks are reopening as Texas begins what Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says will be a gradual unraveling of coronavirus restrictions. About 120 people on Monday made reservations to be the first back in Enchanted Rock State Natural Area in the Texas Hill Country since all Texas state parks were temporarily closed earlier this month. Visitors had to remain in their car while grabbing trail maps and signs reminded them to wear masks. Texas this week will also allow doctors to resume nonessential surgeries and let retailers sell items for curbside pickup. Abbott says more restrictions would be lifted before the end of the month.