Lubbock Non-Profit Who Supports Elder Abuse Victims Awarded $10,000 in Grant Funds

**From the Llano Estacado Silver Star Board**
Lubbock, TX – April 7, 2020 – Llano Estacado Silver Star Board has been awarded combined grants of $10,000 from Covid 19 Funds and the Community Foundation of West Texas. The monies will be used to assist Adult Protective Services (APS) clients who are identified as being abused, neglected, or exploited. The organization will use these grants to provide financial assistance to specific APS clients that live in Lubbock and surrounding counties.
The Covid 19 funds may be utilized for utilities, rent, medical bills and other items for clients out of work or related issues created by the pandemic and will be determined on a case by case review.
The CFWT funds will be used to supply air conditioners and heaters in winter for APS clients.
The Llano Estacado Silver Star Board is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to support certain clients of APS. The board is composed of civic minded citizens some of whom are retired, others who are employed in elder care or social work and others in non-related fields. Members recognize the limited funding that APS receives to provide concrete/financial assistance to its clients and commit to helping the needy. The board also has an assigned APS staff liaison (no voting privilege) who attends board meetings, schedule permitting. The organization depends heavily upon the generosity of the general public and businesses in our area for funding.
The Llano Estacado Silver Star Board serves an average of 660 clients that live in Lubbock and the surrounding counties. The typical client served is someone 65 or older or disabled persons 18 and over who have been identified by APS personnel as having been abused, neglected or exploited. Most are low-income. Many have serious health problems or physical disabilities and live in dire circumstances. Frequently the victims are homebound. Some elders maintain their own home, others live with family, friends or in elder care facilities. Examples of assistance provided include: help for rent, utilities, provision of heaters or air conditioners, bus passes, ramps for disabled clients, unusual dental needs, emergency pet care, small home repairs, repairs to utility lines, emergency food and supplies, etc.
Elder Abuse being a “hidden issue” in society adds a degree of difficulty in procuring funds. Elder Abuse includes physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, exploitation, neglect (including self-neglect) and abandonment. The perpetrators include children, other family members, spouses and friends as well as staff at nursing homes, assisted living and other facilities.
