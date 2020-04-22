Lubbock Non-Profit Who Supports Elder Abuse Victims Awarded $10,000 in Grant Funds

The Llano Estacado Silver Star Board serves an average of 660 clients that live in Lubbock and the surrounding counties. The typical client served is someone 65 or older or disabled persons 18 and over who have been identified by APS personnel as having been abused, neglected or exploited. Most are low-income. Many have serious health problems or physical disabilities and live in dire circumstances. Frequently the victims are homebound. Some elders maintain their own home, others live with family, friends or in elder care facilities. Examples of assistance provided include: help for rent, utilities, provision of heaters or air conditioners, bus passes, ramps for disabled clients, unusual dental needs, emergency pet care, small home repairs, repairs to utility lines, emergency food and supplies, etc.