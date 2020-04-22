Lubbock police investigating Wednesday morning robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a robbery which happened just after 9:30 a.m.
Officials say it happened at Inn of the South Plains at 310 Ave. Q.
There is no word if anyone was injured or what was taken during the robbery.
Police are searching for two suspects.
One is a black male, thin build, last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.
The second is a white male last seen wearing a dark shirt and black pants.
They were last seen heading toward 3rd Street and Avenue T.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
