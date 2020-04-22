Sole finalist named for Slaton superintendent spot

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Jim Andrus has been named by the Slaton Independent School District as the lone finalist for its superintendent position. He has been the assistant superintendent in charge of instruction since 2018.
The board must now wait a state-mandated 21 days before Andrus can be officially hired into the position.
Andrus is a native of New Mexico and received his bachelor’s degree from Eastern New Mexico University in 1984. In 2001 he received a master’s degree from Wayland Baptist University and in 2014 received his superintendent’s certification from Texas Tech.
Before becoming an assistant superintendent he served as a principal at Slaton Junior High School, assistant principal at Cavazos Middle School in Lubbock, principal of Preston Smith Elementary in Lubbock, and assistant principal and director of secondary program for advancement at J.T. Hutchinson Junior High School in Lubbock.
