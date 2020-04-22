Storms, showers, and shooting stars

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Changes are underway in South Plains weather. A combination cold front-dry line sweeping west to east is bringing drier air, but also wind. And there may still be a few quick showers.
Today will be windy. In addition to possible blowing dust, this will elevate the wildfire danger. It's a NO BURN DAY. Avoid outdoor activities which involve open flames (a fire in a grill in good condition is okay) or might generate sparks.
A few quick showers, an isolated thundershower or two, are possible this afternoon, favoring the northern and eastern viewing area. The chance of measurable rainfall is slim.
It will be warm this afternoon, though not as warm as yesterday. Highs will range from the low 70s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-80s in the southeast.
Temperatures will rebound a bit Thursday afternoon, with cooler weather Friday and Saturday.
Soaring temperatures return early next week, with some summer heat in my forecast. Details here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD weather app (available in your game/app store).
April’s Shooting Stars
April’s shooting stars – the Lyrid meteor shower – occurs from about April 16 to 25, with a peak the night of the 22nd. Tonight.
Lyrid meteors tend to be bright and often leave trails. About 5-15 meteors per hour can be expected at its peak. The Lyrids are known for uncommon surges that can sometimes bring the rate up to 100 per hour. These rare outbursts are one of the reasons worth checking it out around its peak.
If you don't get the opportunity to watch tonight, you can try again Thursday night into Friday morning.
Viewing conditions both nights will be good. Skies will be mostly fair and the moon is in it's new phase, so there will not be any moonshine to wash out faint meteors. Winds tonight are expected to become light, but breezy Thursday night.
There is more at https://earthsky.org/?s=lyrid+meteors.
