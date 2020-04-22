Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to receive $829 thousand to Improve Telehealth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center was awarded a federal grant of $828,571 to establish telehealth resource centers to help combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced today.
The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month as part of the CARES Act, comes through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“While Texan health care professionals continue doing everything they can in response to the spread of the Coronavirus, we in Washington should give them everything they need to succeed,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I applaud area leaders for their work to obtain these grants, and I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making telehealth centers in Texas a priority.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.