Things to come: New COVID-19 test site, how to re-open Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council had a work session Wednesday morning to discuss its response to COVID-19 and made some comments on how to re-open the Lubbock economy.
During this meeting the opening of a new drive-up clinic was discussed. That should be opened up by April 29 and will be at the T.J. Patterson Library at 1836 Parkway Dr.
This drive-through site is different from existing sites because there will be an appointment process in which anyone who needs it will have to call or email ahead of time, Jarrett Atkinson, Lubbock city manager, said.
It is expected with the new site the number of tests conducted in the county will increase, which may also lead to an increase in positive cases of coronavirus. This also increases Lubbock’s testing capacity and will more than likely contribute to the fact that those on the South Plains are twice as likely to be tested for coronavirus than most other places in Texas.
On Monday, there was around 254 tests per day in the county and that went up to more than 300 tests per day by Wednesday, Atkinson said. On Friday, a third test site at a Walmart in South Lubbock will open.
Hospital usage in Lubbock is in a healthy position. Collectively, more than 30 hospital beds are being used for COVID patients, with more than 650 beds available throughout Lubbock.
The amount of daily cases has also held at a low number within recent days. Both the number of new daily cases and the number of active cases continues to flatten out.
Community exposure cases are also growing at an “extremely” slow rate, Atkinson said. The number of travel-related cases has also come to be practically non-existent. It has remained flat for the past 16 days and will soon be non-existent.
The council also weighed in on re-opening options for the Lubbock economy.
Though no action could be taken during this work session, the council asked some of its considerations be relayed to the newly formed Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force.
Co-Chair to the recovery task force, Councilman Steve Massengale, said there is a group within the task force that is specifically looking into ways to open Lubbock back up. That group, called the Get Lubbock Open Committee, met on Tuesday, will meet again today and will meet along with the other task force members on Friday to put forth its recommendations.
Of those considerations, some included allowing specific small businesses retailers to open up while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Businesses used as an example during the meeting included boutiques or specialty stores.
Councilman Randy Christian said it may help out those businesses and future businesses to open if their opening process was used as a way to test what works and what does not.
During a news conference on Monday, it was also said there would be discussion on face masks in Lubbock, however that was not discussed because it was not on the meeting agenda.
There was also discussion on new loans and grants available for small businesses in Lubbock. That information, in details, will be released on Wednesday afternoon.
