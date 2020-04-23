AG Paxton Files Lawsuit to Halt Egg Supplier “Price Gouging”

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today filed a lawsuit against Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., the dominant egg supplier in Texas, for what he believes is “taking unfair advantage of the Governor’s COVID-19 disaster declaration and raising the price of eggs by around 300 percent without any supply issues or significant disruptions.”
A petition for temporary and permanent injunctions was filed by the Texas Attorney General on Thursday against Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. d/b/a Wharton and Wharton County Foods, LLC, for “selling eggs at an exorbitant or excessive price during a disaster declared by the governor and other violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices—Consumer Protection Act, Tex. Bus. & Com. Code §§ 17.41–17.63 (“DTPA”)”
According to the lawsuit, Cal-Maine is the largest producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States, with a 19% overall market share, almost twice the size of America’s next largest egg producer.
The Attorney General says in the recent past, the prices for Cal-Maine’s generic eggs have hovered around $1. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has driven generic egg market prices over $3 per dozen. The lawsuit claims, “Cal-Maine has not experienced any supply issues or other disruptions that are driving it to charge more for eggs.”
Price gouging laws apply to any person or entity selling necessities, such as food, at an exorbitant or excessive price after a disaster has been declared by the Governor or the President.
The Attorney General says this prohibition includes those who supply retailers.
“No one is exempt from price gouging laws in Texas, including suppliers of grocery stores and pharmacies,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My office will not tolerate any person or business taking advantage of hardworking Texans. Those who violate the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act will be met with the full force of the law.”
Under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, any price-gougers may be required to reimburse consumers and may be held liable for civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation, with an additional penalty of up to $250,000 if the affected consumers are elderly.
Texans who believe they have encountered price gouging or disaster scams should call the Office of the Attorney General’s toll-free complaint line at (800) 621-0508 or file a complaint online. For additional information on disaster scams, please visit our disaster scams website.
