WATCH LIVE: City to give COVID-19 update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is having another Zoom news conference at to provide an update on COVID-19 in Lubbock.
The update comes as Lubbock County has seen a leveling off of confirmed COVID cases. However, city leaders have continued to urge residents to practice social distancing to avoid a resurgence of the virus.
The current count of cases in Lubbock county stands at 470 cases since March 17; current number of active cases sits at 288. Since that time 143 people have recovered and 39 people have died.
Katherine Wells, the director of public health, said of the 39 deaths, 35 were related to nursing homes. In the past the city has also said the number of deaths are associated with an outbreak in Whisperwood Nursing & Rehabiliation Center.
