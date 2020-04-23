City of Lubbock identifies new possible community exposure site for COVID-19

City of Lubbock identifies new possible community exposure site for COVID-19
COVID-19 update from the City of Lubbock (Source: KCBD NewsChannel 11)
April 23, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 7:44 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock health department identified a new possible community exposure site for COVID-19, Thursday.

The City of Lubbock says through investigations into the positive COVID-19 cases by officials with the Health Department, they have identified Food King, at 5725 19th Street, as a possible community exposure site.

The Health Department says the possible community exposure risk at this location is low.

The possible exposure time was Tuesday, April 14, from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The release from the City of Lubbock states the store is cooperating with the City of Lubbock. City Environmental Inspectors have been on site to verify that a Level 3 cleaning was performed.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.