City of Lubbock identifies new possible community exposure site for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock health department identified a new possible community exposure site for COVID-19, Thursday.
The City of Lubbock says through investigations into the positive COVID-19 cases by officials with the Health Department, they have identified Food King, at 5725 19th Street, as a possible community exposure site.
The Health Department says the possible community exposure risk at this location is low.
The possible exposure time was Tuesday, April 14, from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
The release from the City of Lubbock states the store is cooperating with the City of Lubbock. City Environmental Inspectors have been on site to verify that a Level 3 cleaning was performed.
