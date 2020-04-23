COVID cases continue to level off, most deaths nursing home related

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock hosted another news conference Thursday morning and said though the number of COVID-19 cases are leveling off, social distancing should still remain in place. There was also discussion on Lubbock’s healthy hospital capacity.
The update comes as Lubbock County has seen a leveling off of confirmed COVID cases. However, city leaders have continued to urge residents to practice social distancing to avoid a resurgence of the virus.
The current count of cases in the county stands at 470 cases since March 17; the current number of active cases sits at 288, the city said in an updated provided on Wednesday. Since that time 143 people have recovered and 39 people have died.
Katherine Wells, the director of public health, said of the 39 deaths, 35 were related to nursing homes. In the past the city has also said the number of deaths are associated with an outbreak in Whisperwood Nursing & Rehabiliation Center.
However, the outlook for patients inside Lubbock hospitals seems to be positive. Hospital capacity is well, and both hospitals feel comfortable opening up elective surgeries.
Covenant Health has already started elective surgeries and University Medical Center will start its surgeries soon. However, Covenant will have strict guidelines before any surgeries and anyone with a fever will not be able to enter the hospital.
UMC will soon loosen up its visitor restrictions to one visitor per patient, per day.
Covenant also added of its hospitalized patients, three percent are COVID patients. Of those COVID patients, 81 percent have either mild symptoms or no symptoms.
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope also added starting today, the City of Lubbock will provide specific data on its cases related to race, sex, age, ethnicity, where cases are in the county and where community-acquired cases were.
