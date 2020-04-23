Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Fund established to help Lubbock small business, new drive-up clinic to open, House to vote on coronavirus relief package

By Michael Cantu | April 23, 2020 at 6:07 AM CDT - Updated April 23 at 6:07 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, more help is on the way for small business in Lubbock through the Support Lubbock Fund.

  • The partnership between LEDA, Market Lubbock and the South Plains Association of Governments is offering $2 million to businesses affected by the pandemic.
  • In order for a business to qualify it must meet certain criteria, including being inside the Lubbock city limits.
  • Get those details here: $2 million being provided to Support Lubbock Fund for small businesses

A new drive-up clinic will be available in Lubbock.

  • That should open at the T.J. Patterson Library by Wednesday.
  • To make things easier, people will have the option to fill out paperwork ahead of time.
  • That was announced during a city council work session on Wednesday. Read more of what was talked about here: Council announces new COVID-19 test site, plans to reopen Lubbock

The United States Congress is set to vote on a new coronavirus relief bill.

An outbreak of tornadoes hit Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, leaving at least six people dead.

