Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, more help is on the way for small business in Lubbock through the Support Lubbock Fund.
- The partnership between LEDA, Market Lubbock and the South Plains Association of Governments is offering $2 million to businesses affected by the pandemic.
- In order for a business to qualify it must meet certain criteria, including being inside the Lubbock city limits.
- Get those details here: $2 million being provided to Support Lubbock Fund for small businesses
A new drive-up clinic will be available in Lubbock.
- That should open at the T.J. Patterson Library by Wednesday.
- To make things easier, people will have the option to fill out paperwork ahead of time.
- That was announced during a city council work session on Wednesday. Read more of what was talked about here: Council announces new COVID-19 test site, plans to reopen Lubbock
The United States Congress is set to vote on a new coronavirus relief bill.
- The measure includes more than $320 billion for the paycheck protection program.
- This bill has already passed the Senate.
- Read more here: House expected to send 4th coronavirus aid bill to Trump
An outbreak of tornadoes hit Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, leaving at least six people dead.
- Dozens others were injured and lots of damage was reported.
- At least two people were killed in southern Oklahoma, one person died in Louisiana and three were killed near Livingston in southeast Texas.
- Read more here: At least 5 dead as storms hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana
