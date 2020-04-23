I Beat Pete: At-Home Edition vs. Whitharral featuring Matt Mooney

I Beat Pete: At Home Edition brought to you by AS Dent Shop The Step Back Challenge vs. Whitharral Pantheres featuring Red Raider Matt Mooney We’re doing challenges from our homes and everyone at the same time gets video of themselves on an iPhone. With Matt Mooney on my team from his home in Wauconda, Illinois, we took on 3 members of the Whitharral Panthers shooting hoops with a tape measure down. Once you missed 3 times from 1 spot you were done. We added up both teams distances and whoever had the furthest distance would win. We will be doing challenges At Home now so if you have a challenge, email me at Ibeatpete@kcbd.com