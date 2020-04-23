I Beat Pete: At-Home Edition vs. Whitharral featuring Matt Mooney

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -I Beat Pete: At Home Edition brought to you by AS Dent Shop.
The Step Back Challenge featuring Red Raider Matt Mooney.
With social distancing, we’re doing challenges from our homes and everyone at the same time records themselves on an iPhone.
With Matt Mooney on my team from his home in Wauconda, Illinois, we took on 3 members of the Whitharral Panthers shooting hoops with a tape measure down.
Starting at three feet and moving back three feet after each make, once you missed 3 times from 1 spot you were done. We added up both teams total distances and whoever had the furthest distance would win.
We will be doing challenges At Home now so if you have a challenge, email me at Ibeatpete@kcbd.com
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.