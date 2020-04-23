Jordyn Brooks drafted in first round by Seattle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider LB Jordyn Brooks heard his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night as he was the 27th overall pick to the Seattle Seahawks.
Brooks draft stock rose as he was projected to be a second or third round pick, but tonight he went in the first round.
As a second team AP All-American, Brooks earned first team Big 12 honors this past season.
He led the Red Raiders with 108 tackles, including 20 for a loss.
The NFL Draft continues the next two day and more Red Raiders hope to be selected. .
