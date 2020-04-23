KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Reba

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Reba, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Reba is a 2-year-old pit who has been with LAS for the past five weeks.
She is on the smaller size of the pit bull spectrum but she has a big heart and likes to give lots of kisses. She is fixed and up-to-date on her shots.
Reba’s adoption fees for Thursday, April 23, have been waived.
Anyone interested is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
