Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

Louisiana is moving toward restoration of an island so low that tides often drown the eggs and chicks of the pelicans and other birds that nest there. Bids will be opened Thursday for restoration of Rabbit Island, where hundreds of birds were brought after being rescued and cleaned during the BP oil spill in 2010. Oil spill money is paying to restore Rabbit Island, the state's westernmost nesting site for colonies of seabirds and wading birds. The project will create more than 80 acres of land and six of marsh, bringing the island virtually to the size it was 65 years ago. Like the work completed in February at Queen Bess Island, most will be done between nesting seasons.