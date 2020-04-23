Lubbock-Cooper students wins $40,000 scholarship

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Ali Arain, a student of Lubbock-Cooper High School, is one of the 25 students from across the United States who has been awarded the Complete Your Journey Scholarship, worth $40,000.
The College Board is the not-for-profit organization that gives out this scholarship to students who complete all six college planning steps laid out within its program. Along with the 25 winners, almost 4,000 other students have earned scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,000, which totals out to about $3.6 million.
For the Complete Your Journey Scholarship, students were tasked with building a college list, practing their SAT through an official website, improving their SAT scores, strengthening their college lists, completing the FAFSA and applying to colleges.
“Lubbock-Cooper High School congratulates Ali,” Angie Inklebarger, Lubbock-Cooper high principal, said. “The kind of persistence he showed in pursuing the Complete Your Journey College Board Opportunity Scholarship has earned him $40,000 for college, and the invaluable lesson that hard work and dedication make every goal attainable. This achievement is uplifting and inspiring news for all of us during these challenging times.”
College board also has included a video of the students getting the news of them winning the scholarship. That can be seen below:
