Mother gets 7 years for injury to a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Makayla Fricke, 23, of Lubbock has received 7 years for intentionally causing injury to a child.
Fricke has been convicted of injury to a child, and intentionally causing serious bodily injury to her 1-year-old child.
Fricke is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
Gary Lee Fox has been sentenced to 40 years in prison without parole after pleading guilty to knowingly causing serious bodily injury to the same child.
Gary Lee Fox, 21, admitted to police he punched his 1-month-old child in the ribs, abdomen and head, at least five to seven times, and “probably a lot more than that,” according to police records.
