Portales man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2019 murder

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A Portales man will spend 20 years in prison for the 2019 murder of a man.
District Judge Donna Mowrer sentenced 20-year-old Korbin Baldridge to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the killing of Adam Holts.
In February, Baldridge entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree and armed robbery.
In April of 2019, police responded to 423 North Avenue B where they found Holts’ body inside a trailer. He had been shot multiple times.
Investigators then charged Baldridge and Manuel Silva with the shooting. According to a news release, an investigation revealed Silva was the one who pulled the trigger.
In June of 2019, Silva took his own life.
At the sentencing, Judge Mowrer heard from Holts’ mother Edna Shriver who said, “The day after Adam died, I saw a billboard that said, ‘Hope is an empty casket.’ If that’s the case, I don’t have any hope, because Adam’s casket is not empty.”
