Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Cottle County

COTTLE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Cottle County reported its second case of COVID-19 Friday morning.
According to the Childress Regional Medical Center, the first patient was a telehealth appointment then drive thru clinic for testing, the patient never entered the clinic for services.
Judge Karl Holloway says this person has been in quarantine for a short period of time and the department of health will investigate any possible contacts this person may have had.
Now, Cottle County says its second case is within the same family of the first.
