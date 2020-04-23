Tahoka police officer arrested on charges of official oppression, prostitution and indecent assault

LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Tahoka Police officer has been arrested and charged with official oppression, prostitution and indecent assault, according to Sgt. Johnny Bures with the Department of Public Safety.
William Jayce Baker, 41, was arrested on Tuesday, April 14 after an investigation by the Texas Rangers. He bonded out of jail on the same day. On the 15th, officials in Lynn County say Baker resigned his position with the Tahoka Police Department. Officials say Baker was on administrative leave during the Texas Rangers investigation.
DPS officials say the Texas Rangers can confirm only one victim at this time.
No other information was available about the charges against Baker.
Tahoka officials say Baker was a police officer there for five months and was a Lynn County Sheriff’s Office deputy for nine months before that.
Note: The mugshot for Baker was provided by the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office, saying this was the only photo they could provide KCBD at this time.
