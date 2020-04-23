Tale of two cold fronts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ahead of our next cold front, yes - cold front, temperatures will soar into the 80s this afternoon. Somewhat cooler air will follow the front Friday and Saturday. I'm watching yet another cold front arriving next week.
A chill greeted us early this morning. A light breeze contributed to the chill. Winds will become gusty and temperatures will soar into the 80s under a mostly sunny sky this afternoon.
Spotty showers, even thundershowers, are possible this afternoon and evening over the northeastern quarter - or so - of the KCBD viewing area. Severe storms are not expected. The chance of measurable rainfall at any given spot is very low.
With the sunshine, warmth, wind, and low relative humidity (dry air), the local wildfire danger will remain elevated through the afternoon. It's another NO BURN DAY. Once again, avoid outdoor activities which involve open flames (a fire in a grill in good condition is okay) or might generate sparks.
The first of the two cold fronts mentioned arrives tonight. Only slight cooling will follow Friday and Saturday.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a little breezy. Highs will range from the low 70s northwest to the low 80s southeast.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight breeze. Temperatures will peak in the 70s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy and gusty. After an early morning chill, temperatures will peak in the 80s.
Temperatures will soar into the 90s for much of the viewing area early next week. A taste of summer.
Then the second of the two cold fronts arrives. Based on data available this morning the front is expected late Tuesday or Tuesday night. If the front arrives earlier, my (current) forecast may turn out to be too warm.
Keep an eye on the weather ahead and behind both fronts in the forecast section here on our Weather Page and in the KCBD weather app - a free download in your game/app store.
Lubbock's high yesterday was 82°, five degrees above the average high for the date. The April 22 record high is 100° (1989). The earliest 100-degree temperature in Lubbock's record is April 16 (1925).
Lubbock’s April 23 average low is 48° and the high 78°. The record low is 30° (1928) and the record high 97° (1989).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:25 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:06 AM CDT.
