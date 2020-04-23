Texas Tech launches virtual ‘Wreck ‘Em Tour’ April 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) - The Red Raider Club event will host a virtual event, featuring Kirby Hocutt, Matt Wells and Chris Beard among others.
Texas Tech Athletics has announced changes to its Red Raider Club Wreck ’Em Tour as the department will now offer a virtual event April 30 that will feature Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt and several head coaches.
During the virtual event, fans will be able to log in to any of Texas Tech’s social media platforms to hear updates from Hocutt as well as head football coach Matt Wells, men’s basketball coach Chris Beard and baseball skipper Tim Tadlock.
“We are excited to engage our fans in a new way,” Hocutt said. “One thing I’ve noticed in this age of social distancing is that our fans still look forward to joining with other Red Raiders and learning more about our athletics programs and our student-athletes. We hope our fans from across the world will find us on social media and join us for a great night.”
In addition to the appearances from many of Texas Tech’s head coaches and staff, the virtual event will feature live musical performances from a trio of Red Raider alums now on the Texas country music circuit in Josh Abbott, William Clark Green and Grant Gilbert.
Texas Tech will stream the event through its main department Facebook and Twitter pages as well as its official YouTube channel. The stream will begin at 7 p.m. p.m. CT on all three platforms.
The virtual event replaces the Red Raider Club’s Wreck ‘Em Tour, which was scheduled to make four stops in the state of Texas over the next month. The Red Raider Club will no longer host those events as well as its town hall series.
