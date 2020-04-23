Vitalant, Covenant Health team up to help COVID patients using plasma from recovered COVID patients

“Vitalant and Covenant Health are partnering together to help fight COVID-19 here locally, through a process called a convalescent plasma donation,” said Brandon Baker, Senior Recruitment Manager with Vitalant, “A convalescent plasma donation is a donation where a person who has fully recovered from COVID-19 can come and donate blood - in their blood and plasma they have antibodies, which can help struggling patients that still have active COVID-19 fight the disease.”