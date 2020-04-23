Warm weekend expected after windy Friday

Initially, the front will only cool us to the upper 70s tomorrow, but by Saturday the high will likely settle into the low 70s. However, more clouds will fill-in late Friday and stay in the region through Saturday into Sunday. It doesn’t look favorable for any rainfall this weekend Sunday’s high temps will return to the upper 70s and low 80s for the region and it will be partly cloudy and breezy. You’ll notice the winds on Friday as speeds will top 20 mph with some 30 mph gusts for the South Plains. Winds will diminish for both Saturday and Sunday. It looks as though it will be hot to start next week. I expect highs in the low 90s on Monday and Tuesday