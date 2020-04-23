Westwind Elementary Teacher Connects with Students in Unique Way While Adhering to Social Distancing Guidelines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A second-grade teacher at Westwind Elementary is gaining attention on social media, after a Facebook post showcased the unique way she’s connecting with her students, while still adhering to social distancing guidelines.
In fact, it was an idea presented by a seven-year-old in her class who just wanted one thing; to see his teacher again.
So, the solution he came up with was fairly simple, one that landed her at the end of his driveway, where she took a seat, opened a book and made a difference.
“He came to me and he was like, ‘I really miss her reading on her crate during story time’ and I was like ‘Well, ok, do you have any ideas?’ And he was like ‘Well, could she read to me at the bottom of the driveway and we could be at the top?’ Next thing I know, she was there the next day reading to us," said Brittany Holguin.
For the Holguins, a former military family who decided to put down roots in Lubbock this past November, Pride Goodloe has been an answer to prayer.
“We’ve seen a lot of different teaching styles and atmospheres and you know, we’ve had good teachers before, but it’s the first time I feel like she’s not just a teacher, she’s kind of a part of our family in a way,” said Brittany.
A feeling that means everything to Goodloe.
“You think, oh, they don’t miss me. You know, they don’t miss school. But to know that they really do? That, that makes me know that this is where I’m supposed to be,” said Goodloe.
In fact, she decided to take Cruz’s request one step further by reading to other students in her class and chalking their sidewalks with uplifting messages in an effort to remind them just how much they’re loved. However, Goodloe insists that these acts of kindness aren’t relegated only to her.
“Honestly, teaching is just sharing ideas. I did not come up with the idea of writing on the chalk, on the sidewalk with chalk. One of my other team members had already done that,” said Goodloe.
She says she knows plenty of teachers in the Hub-City and beyond who are also going the extra mile to connect with their students during this unique time.
But, for the Holguin family, their message of thanks is directed at one educator in particular, Pride Goodloe, and elementary school teacher with an incredible heart.
“We appreciate you so much, like from the bottom of our heart, the Holguin family loves you.”
