City of Lubbock identifies two new possible community exposure sites for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has identified two new possible community exposure sites for COVID-19
The City Health Department says through its investigations into the positive COVID-19 cases, they have identified Walgreens at 3404 Indiana Avenue and Family Dollar at 106 North University Avenue as possible community exposure sites.
Exposure dates and times are as follows:
The City says stores are cooperating with the City of Lubbock. City Environmental Inspectors have been on site to verify that Level 3 cleanings were performed.
The Health Department says the possible community exposure risk at the Walgreens location is low, and medium at the Family Dollar location.
