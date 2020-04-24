Closed school buildings allows Lubbock ISD construction projects to advance early

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Governor Greg Abbott’s order to close Texas school buildings to students, Lubbock ISD has been able to move forward with construction projects that would have been started only after students left for summer vacation in late May.
“We continued in further conversations with our general contractors to get them to be poised, to be ready to jump in,” Chief Operations Officer Rick Rodriguez said. “So, we have moved forward on some of those projects. We’ve started the process.”
Those construction and renovation projects stem from the 2018 Bond proposal approved by voters in November 2018. That allowed $130 million to go toward a variety of projects to improve the efficiency, security and use of some school buildings.
Rodriguez tells KCBD during the initial closure of schools due to Coronavirus, crews began the project to “harden” the entrance to Mackenzie Middle School. This projects makes the entrance more secure.
“We obviously would not have started tearing out the entrance until after school ended,” Rodriguez said. “We’re able to now go in. We had started that process and built a contingency plan just in case students were to come back.”
Now that students will not return until at least August, crews have started the process for other projects. Those pre-construction efforts include asbestos abatement and other contingency planning.
“We’re still sort of on pause because we’ve got to get our teachers back into the building to to get their stuff and shut down their classrooms, because we didn’t expect to not get the opportunity to go back,” Rodriguez said. “So, that’s another little hiccup that we’ve got to work through before we just shut the buildings down and start tearing things out. I guess overall, if there is a positive thing to this Corona shutdown, is that we are now being able to have a little extra time to work through those construction contingency problems.”
Other potential problems, or variables, in this construction is other impacts of COVID-19. That includes the health of the workforce and shipping scheduling.
“At play is workforce availability, maintaining all of the social distancing that our Mayor has said, and the Governor for that matter,” Rodriguez said. “But, certainly, we’re telling our general contractors they need to follow those guidelines, and we fully expect that they will. Secondly, we’re just making sure that we can still access all of the materials that we need, because while we had ordered them, or certainly prepared to order them, they were not being sent here until later on in May be staged to be ready to go in June. Now we’re calling those those vendors back, ‘Hey, guess what, we need that stuff now.’”
Rodriguez hopes projects that would have still been underway in August will be complete when students, hopefully, return to school, which for many will be new and improved.
Meanwhile, Lubbock ISD is grateful to the citizens of Lubbock for the opportunity to make the improvements.
“We could not be in a position to do the things, the hardening packages for the safety and security of our kids, the building improvements that we’re being able to do, we would not be able to do that without the support of them,” Rodriguez said. “Hopefully as they see us go through the summer, and we start to be able to get out and be in our community again, that they’ll start to see those those improvements visually to show that we, as a school district, are absolutely committed to those projects and we will see them through.”
