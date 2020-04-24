Council to follow Gov. Abbott’s lead as they move to reopen Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City Council will hear plans to reopen Lubbock on Tuesday, on the heels of Gov. Abbott’s recommendations on Monday. Mayor Dan Pope answered questions from Karin and Abner on Thursday night.
Lubbock's Economy Recovery Task Force has been working on a plan to reopen local businesses that they will present to the city council on Tuesday.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will present his own plan on Monday, after receiving recommendations from his own task force.
Abbott says this plan will open "massive amounts of businesses."
So will the governor's plan lay out a path for reopening Lubbock before the city council can come up with one?
"We hope that his plan defines the path forward," Pope said. "We do believe there will be some local options inside."
The Lubbock task force (LERT) began meeting on Monday. The Let Lubbock Open Committee met Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and will meet again on Friday.
Pope hopes to have recommendations from that task force to consider on Tuesday, after they hear what the governor has to say on Monday.
So, when can everybody get a haircut? If the governor doesn't open up hair salons on Monday, will Pope and the council open them up on Tuesday?
Pope said, "We are going to be true to the governor's orders."
Pope is expecting clear guidelines from the governor and he says the Lubbock task force has been working on their own guidelines for restaurants, nonessential retail, and personal services like hair salons.
"I think it's time to let Lubbock reopen business," Pope said.
Mayor Pope said testing will be a big part of Lubbock's recovery plan and that the city is currently testing at two times the rate of the rest of Texas.
The city will be opening another drive-thru testing location at Walmart at 114th & Quaker on Friday. There will be another testing location at the Patterson Library in East Lubbock opening on Wednesday. The city has also asked Walgreens to set up a testing location in Lubbock.
Mayor Pope emphasized that cost should not be a factor for any Lubbock resident who needs testing.
"Get your testing done," Pope said. "We have federal funds to allow us to pay for testing. If someone feels like they are symptomatic, they need to call the Health Department - (806) 775-2933 - let's get you set up to be tested."
When asked about the strong feelings on both sides of the debate over reopening, Mayor Pope said, "We are working to balance the importance of lives and livelihoods."
"We've got to restart our economy, but we need to do it in a way that we can maintain a safe city. I continue to rely on our public health authority, our medical professionals. I also listen to other experts at the state level. We read a lot, this evolves every day. We will continue to try and make decisions based on fact, with all the information we have, and good common sense."
“Those decisions are always made with our value set and our principles,” Pope said.
